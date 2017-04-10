Gambia: Rambo Meets Manduar Face-to-Face Ahead of April 29 Clash

A 'Face-to-face' challenge on the preparation of the 29th and 30th April 2017 wrestling fights, which are set to take place at the Serrekunda West Mini-stadium, was held last Saturday night at the Alliance Franco.

It was arguably one of the most attended face-to-face ever organized by any local wrestling promoter in the revival of the traditional sport in the country.

The much anticipated fights are staged by Ala Promotion. The two grand combats are between Rambo of Bakau Gom Sah Bopa and Manduar of Jeff Jell on 29th April, while Flex of Tallinding Mbollo battles it out with Boy Balla of Jabang Mbollo on 30th April.

The face-to-face brought various wrestlers who challenged one another for the upcoming bouts characterized by cheers and applause from the enthusiastic crowd.

The spectacular event was graced by hundreds of wrestling enthusiasts, representatives of the Gambia Wrestling Federation who were invited by the promoter.

During the face-to-face, the wrestlers were each confident of victory over his opponent, but what was certain is that there won't be any easy combat for any of the wrestlers.