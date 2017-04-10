Gambia: Post-Election Violence - 24 APRC, Two UDP Supporters Arrested At Sibanor

Police have arrested 24 supporters of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) party, and 2 supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP), at Sibanor village, in the Foni Bintang District of the West Coast Region in a post-election violence.

The incident occurred on Friday 7th April, 2017, when APRC supporters at Sibanor and the satellite villages converged at the compound of Momodou Camara, the Foni Bintang APRC candidate-elect to celebrate their recent victory in the just concluded April 6th parliamentary elections.

Out of the 26 people that were arrested, among them were 3 women, 2 Prison officers, and 1 Infantry soldier from Fajara Barracks.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta, revealed that 24 APRC supporters were charged with 3 counts: Assault causing actual bodily harm, prohibition of conduct conducive to the breach of the peace contrary to Section 9 of the Public Order Act and willful damage to property, while the 2 UDP supporters are also charged but with 2 counts: criminal trespass and prohibition of conduct conducive to the breach of the peace contrary to Section 9 of the Public Order Act.

The police spokesperson added that due to security reasons, the suspects were transferred to the Police Intervention Unit's (PIU) headquarters, in Kanifing for detention and further investigations into the matter.

PRO Conta added that during the APRC celebration at Sibanor: "It is reported that jubilant fans of APRC in their numbers attack by chanting abusive and foul languages towards the opponents to an extent of stoning in the compounds believe to belonging to UDP supporters".

This situation, he said, provoked violence and efforts were made by the police commissioner of Operations of the GPF, Landing Bojang and the Sibanor police officers to stop the violence but it remained futile. "This situation prompted the police command in the region to send in the Police Intervention Unit for re-enforcement. Two UDP supporters sustained injuries as a result of the stoning. They were escorted to the health center by the police, treated and discharge," he said.

The office of the IGP, Mr. Conta noted, warned the general public to abstain from trouble and avoid taking the law into their own hands, saying whatever the case might be, people must be law abiding and report matters to the police for proper dispensation of justice. "The law is here to stay and the police would continue to enforce it to the latter."

The Daily Observer went further to contact the newly elect National Assembly member for Foni Bintang, Modou Camara, who disclosed that the first incident occurred on Thursday 6th of April immediately when he was declared winner in his constituency.

He narrated that his supporters (APRC) came to his compound to celebrate his victory. "When the APRC supporters started celebrating our victory on Thursday 6th April, the UDP militants came out and blocked the way my supporters were using with banners, and UDP flags. Immediately when I see their action, I reported the matter to the Sibanor Police Station. The officer commanding at the police station told us to continue on our celebration, as we (the APRC supporters) have all right to celebrate," he revealed.

Mr. Camara added that on Saturday 7th of April, in the evening, his supporters again started celebrating on the street going towards the main highway. The UDP militants again blocked the way they were using and started using abusive words and started stoning at my supporters. This, he said, resulted to the conflict.

"When the PIU officers arrived at the scene, they started arresting people wearing APRC T-shirts. Dozens of my supporters were arrested. As am speaking to you at the moment, some PIU officers are in my compound and they asked all my supporters to disperse or else they will arrest them. This is not fair, I believe if two parties clash, both parties should be arrested pending investigation by police but not singling out one party and leaving the others," he stated.

"But after all, I reported the matter to the police and they gave us the green light to celebrate our victory".