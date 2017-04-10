Gambia: MPs, Make the Next Five Years As Productive As Possible

The hyperbole around the elections comes easy and cheap, but it's our expectation that the National Assembly works effectively to make the government as productive as possible in the next five years.

The fact that the institution had over the past years built a reputation of being ineffective and one-sided, it should be the duty of all National Assembly Members (NAMs) to reunite the old-shattered confidence and instill a practical sense of renewed hopes so that the expectations of the people could be met.

We've long been around to understand that in politics, public interest isn't really the priority of everyone. And to those elected as parliamentarians today, should know that they won't be there for a friend or a family but their constituencies and the whole country - this include those who voted and who didn't vote you in. Therefore, your interest is to serve your people and nothing but them; for a good leader is someone who listens and listen well.

The outcome of this National Assembly Elections decisively manifests the people's choice. The election generally tells us that a particular party - the United Democratic Party (UDP) will be in control of the house as decided by Gambians. But the lesson that needs to be learned here is that those NAM-elects must do all it takes to always try to strike a balance between their party, the country and their people in general.

We acknowledge that in politics, defending party interest has always been given due consideration, not only here but everywhere. But also, it's always of national interest to harness bipartisan politics to ensure big achievements - meaning that the minority should also try to be in harmony with the majority to always push forward national interest. Although we understand that Assembly could turn cold and argumentative, even spout profanities sometime, however, coming to terms in the name of national interest is what matters in the end.

The National Assembly should not work in isolation; for it should see media as a genuine partner. We therefore, encourage this new Assembly to create a policy framework that would ensure media empowerment, a media that would work with Assembly to ensure a well-informed society.