Gambia: GMC, NCP, GPDP Win No Seat As UDP Sweeps Parliamentary Polls

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has won majority of seats in April 6th parliamentary elections, which was certified by both local and international observers as free, fair, transparent and violence free.

Two hundred and thirty eight candidates contested for fifty three seats, in the most competitive election in the political history of the Gambia.

APRC filed in 29 candidates, Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) 52, United Democratic Party (UDP) 44, National Reconciliations Party (NRP) 24, People's Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) 22, National Convention Party (NCP) 3, Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) 3, People's Progressive Party (PPP) 14, Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP) 4, and 42 Independent Candidates and out of 238 candidates, 18 were female.

UDP won 31 seats, APRC 5, NRP 5, GDC 5, PDOIS 4, PPP 2, and one independent seat, however, GMC, NCP and GPDP did not win any seat. The voter turnout was low, it stands at 42 percent; compare with the December 1st Presidential, which was 59 percent.

The chairman of IEC, Alieu Momar Njie, commended Gambia for the peaceful nature in which the election was conducted, there has not been any major problem anywhere throughout the country.

"All those who won knew that people voted for them and those who didn't win must take consolation that it was done in a transparent, fair and free manner in the presence of themselves or their agents."

Chairman Njie thanked all Gambian electorates, local and international observers, as well as the donor agencies and all those who contributed towards the success of the election. "The Gambia has been in the limelight throughout the world; that is why we have more election observers in the parliamentary than in the presidential election."

On the low voter turnout, IEC Chairman said the local government election are due in April 2018, adding that the electoral body would do their ought most to have comprehensive and continues voter education to try to encourage people to come out to vote, so that they can revise the strength of voter apathy. "We are looking forward for some by-elections because there are some councilors who resigned to contest in the parliamentary some won but others lost."