Gambia: Ex-Interior Minister Has No Connection With Atrocities Committed-Cmc Coordinator

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Baboucarr Sarr, who is the commanding officer of the Crime Management Coordinator (CMC), at The Gambia Police Forces (GPF), has disclosed that the erstwhile Minister of Interior Ousman Sonko, has no connection so far with the maters that they are investigating and that there was no evidence linking him to those issues.

Responding to questions by journalists during a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Banjul, as to what efforts the police are doing in extraditing the ex-minister of The Interior who is believed to have had his hand in most of the atrocities committed during the former regime. The CMC Coordinator Baboucarr Sarr, further stated that: "Well you are asking me a difficult question because we don't get the evidence connecting Ousman Sonko to this allegation that we are investigating. Ousman Sonko was the minister of Interior and so far we don't have any involvement of The Interior Ministry on this situation, unless as time goes, we have that development, we will request for him".

"But as of now, we have no evidences connecting him to this atrocity been committed so far. Am not saying he did not, but to our level as of now we don't have any evidence on him," he said of Ousman Sonko who is currently detained in Switzerland

Asked again about what efforts they were doing to extradite junglers such as Sanna Manjang, who went on exile to face justice; CMC Coordinator Sarr, said that they are working with The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) because they were soldiers who were active members of GAF.

"So far, it is only Solo Sandeng's and that of the 30th December attackers' bodies that are exhumed. But there are certain information that we cannot reveal yet, and it is too early to give you their names," he added.

According to him, they are on the move to get a pathologist as soon as possible from outside the country. "Right now, we are talking to some people who are willing to come and assist us".

Commenting further on the issue, Lieutenant Colonel Omar Bojang, the public relations officer (PRO) of GAF, said that this is an ongoing investigation and that members of the GAF and other security services were working hand-in-glove in order to see some of the alleged atrocities committed by the former regime, adding that nobody is going to be freed after committing such crime.

"We would not give you certain details because this is an ongoing process and in order not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation, we don't give certain information as when and how, but when the time comes, we will invite the press," PRO Bojang assured.

The GAF PRO added that; "The members of the GAF and security services are doing everything possible to bring them to book. Anybody no matter what it takes, you will be brought to justice, therefore, we are working very hard to expedite the process so that everybody who is in pain is healed".

The press conference was witnessed by the director of press at the Office of the President, the commissioner of Operations of The Gambia Police Forces, and the families of the December 30th attackers as well as the media.