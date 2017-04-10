West Africa: Political Stakeholders Urged to Put National Interest Above All UN Special Representative for West Africa

The special representative of the UN secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, has called on political stakeholders in the country to put the national interest above all other considerations as they move ahead with the national reform agenda, responding to the legitimate expectation of The Gambia citizens

Mohamed Ibn Chambas, made this remarks on Saturday, at a press conference held at the UN building in Cape Point in Bakau.

"To all my interlocutors, I have reiterated the commitment of the Office of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and of the international community at large to continue supporting The Gambia in consolidating democracy and promoting sustainable development for the benefit of its people."

Ibn Chambas equally applauded Gambian political parties and candidates for their active participation in the historic election, as well as the Independence Electoral Commission for its efforts in ensuring the people's right to elect their compatriots, who will have the mandates to represent them in the National Assembly.

"I have just concluded a two-day visit to the Gambia, during which I had the opportunity to meet with the Independent Electoral Commission's election observation missions deployed by the ECOWAS, African Union, European Union , as well as representatives of Civil Society Organizations and United Nations Entities. I was also received by the President His Excellency, Adama Barrow,".

The purpose of his visit, he went on, was to congratulate the people and government of The Gambia for the peaceful, inclusive, and well organised legislative elections of 6 April 2017.

"I wholeheartedly commended the progress achieved by The Gambians with the conduct of these elections, which confirm the country's steady march toward sustained peace, democracy and stability, " he concluded.