Gambia: Accused Accepts Charges Against Him

Man charged with possession of drugs has accepted the charges against him. He confessed to the court that he own the said suspected cannabis sativa with which he is being tried for.

The suspect, Musa Jarju is charged with possession of cannabis sativa 210g prohibited drug, on the 13th of February, at Tallinding.

Sub Inspector Gaye, representing the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEAG) briefed the court with the issue pertaining to the matter. He revealed that on the 13th of February, the officers on patrol went to Musa's house and upon arrival, they heard voices in the said room. According to him, the officers knocked the door but they refused to open the door, which prompted the officers to threaten them to open the door and due to panic, they opened the door and escaped through the ceiling of the accused's house.

Gaye further stated that the suspected cannabis was found in the house, but the officers managed to arrest only one of the boys in the room called Muhammed Sumbundu, who was taken to Tallinding Station and through investigation, he said that the accused was the owner of the said cannabis.

"Musa's house was visited and the father complied to bring him to the station which he did. Musa's voluntary and cautionary statements were taken at the station. He was also escorted to the weight and measures in Banjul" Gaye said.

Matter is adjourned to tender the suspected Cannabis to the court.