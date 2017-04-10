Gambia: Police Arrest Brikama North Independent Candidate

Officers of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) have arrested the independent candidate for Brikama North Constituency after his supporters clashed with supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

The Independent Candidate Momodou Jarju, commonly known as Bu Jarju has been charged with common assault contrary to Section 227 of the Criminal Code cap 10, Volume iii of the Reversed Laws of The Gambia.

Confirming the story, the spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta, said on Thursday 6th of April 2017, between the hours of 19:30-20:00hours, a group of jubilant supporters of the Brikama North UDP candidate, Alhagie S. Darboe, were on the street to celebrate their victory of the just concluded National Assembly elections.

PRO Conta added that as the group arrived at the compound of the said independent candidate (Momodou Jarju), they were chanting, singing, drumming and dancing. "It is said that some UDP supporters started using some abusive and provocative languages towards the losing candidate who was in his compound addressing some of his sympathizers. This provocation prompted Mr. Jarju to go out to the street to disperse the crowd from his compound area," Police PRO narrated.

In the process, the GPF spokesperson explained that the crowd ran away when they realized that Mr. Jarju was armed with a stick, "As the running continued, one of the UDP supporters, Jamai Manjang of Brikama Darahairu, claimed to be assaulted with a stick on her neck by Mr. Jarju, causing her fell on the ground and inflicting injuries on her. The matter was reported to Brikama Kabafita Police Post, and Jamai Manjang was escorted to Brikama Health Center where she was treated and discharged," PRO Conta disclosed.

He said the office of the IGP warned the general public to avoid taking the laws into their own hands, noting that whatever the case might be, people must be law abiding and report matters to the police for proper dispensation of justice.

The independent candidate, he added has been charged with common assault and was under police custody, helping them on their investigations.