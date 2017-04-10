Gambia's Parliamentary Election Was Free, Fair Says EU Chief Observer

The Chief Observer of the European Union Election Mission to The Gambia in the just concluded National Assembly Election, has described the just concluded parliamentary elections in the country as free and fair.

Miroslav Poche, who was speaking recently at press conference, held at a local hotel in Cape Point in Bakau, stated that the December 2016 Presidential Elections paved the way for democratic transition, while these elections re-established political freedom.

According to him, the people witnessed a peaceful and engaging campaign where freedom of assembly and association were respected and candidates conveyed their message freely to the electorate.

He acknowledged that the presidential nationwide tour had an impact on the campaigns.

He hailed the current Independence Electoral Commission for its independence, acknowledging that IEC enjoys broad trust in its independence.

Despite its numerous responsibilities, including the registration of political parties, voter registration, voter education, conduct of elections, yet it does not command its own budget, which could hamper its independence.

"But the IEC met key operation deadlines and fulfilled its mandates despaired budgetary and time constraints."

Commenting further on the constitution which articulated respect for democracy, and includes a guarantee of genuine periodic election, Poche said during the previous regime, the legal system was severely compromised and the rules of law was undermined by a progressive erosion of the independence of judiciary, the Supreme Court has exclusive jurisdiction to determine the validity of election to the National Assembly, but has not sat for two-years and has currently just one member. "During this electoral process prevailing laws have been applied and interpreted in line with intention to protect human rights ".

He maintained that the delimitation of constituencies does not take into account the principal of equal distribution of the electorate amongst the constituencies, falling far short of ensuring the equality of the vote. "Representation of the electorate is highly unequal, the most extreme examples are Janjanbureh with just 1,980 votes , compared to Serrekunda with 46, 502 votes each electing a single National Assembly representative."

For her part, Jean Lambert, head of the European Union delegation, stated that during their observation, they witnessed high level of respect for the procedures by all participants, "We were especially impressed by the good collaboration between the polling staff and the representative of the different political parties, the low-key presence and collaborative attitude of police greatly benefited the process. We found the traditional Gambia election procedure clear and efficient, beside being voter friendly, it allows for fast and transparent counting process, we would like to encourage the IEC to explore ways to include the Diaspora into the electoral system, " she added.

According to her, during the election process, they observed that some polling officers taking note of the gender of the voters, however, they also noticed a significant number of women taking part in the vote.

"We regret that there were only twenty women running of whom just three elected. We also observed very few people with disability taking part in the vote, although the ones we saw were duly assisted. We trust that, the IEC will take further measures to improve accessibility.