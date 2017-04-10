Gambia: Violence Erupts Between CBG and Ecobank in Interbank Quarterfinal

The first quarter final game between Central Bank of the Gambia (CBG) and Ecobank has been called off by the Central Referee Mustapha Ndow, due to lack of security amid war of words between the two sides.

The incident started after the referee Mustapha Ndow, awarded a straight red card to Central Bank defender Pa Louise in the 51st minute after using abusive words and wanted to fight with Adult Kadir Touray, an Ecobank player.

Speaking in an interview with The Observer Sports, Momodou Sanyang, the chairman of the Organizing Committee who also doubles as the Match Commissioner said, they will sit on the issue as a committee to come out with concrete decision, adding he was not in a better position to determined whether two sides would continue with the game or not.

Meanwhile, the other quarterfinal games played at the weekend: Standard Chartered Bank beats the Shahellian Bank (BSIC) 4-3 on post-match penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Mustapha Jagne scored for BSIC in the 46th minutes, while Omar Hamilton equalized for SCB in the 50th minutes

Trust Bank also eliminated Access Bank 4-3 on post-match penalty shootout following a 1-1 in the regulation time. Francis Mendy scored for Access Bank in the 55th minutes, while Kawsu Sanneh leveled for Trust Bank in the 60th minutes.