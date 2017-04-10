10 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Violence Erupts Between CBG and Ecobank in Interbank Quarterfinal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arfang M.s Camara

The first quarter final game between Central Bank of the Gambia (CBG) and Ecobank has been called off by the Central Referee Mustapha Ndow, due to lack of security amid war of words between the two sides.

The incident started after the referee Mustapha Ndow, awarded a straight red card to Central Bank defender Pa Louise in the 51st minute after using abusive words and wanted to fight with Adult Kadir Touray, an Ecobank player.

Speaking in an interview with The Observer Sports, Momodou Sanyang, the chairman of the Organizing Committee who also doubles as the Match Commissioner said, they will sit on the issue as a committee to come out with concrete decision, adding he was not in a better position to determined whether two sides would continue with the game or not.

Meanwhile, the other quarterfinal games played at the weekend: Standard Chartered Bank beats the Shahellian Bank (BSIC) 4-3 on post-match penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Mustapha Jagne scored for BSIC in the 46th minutes, while Omar Hamilton equalized for SCB in the 50th minutes

Trust Bank also eliminated Access Bank 4-3 on post-match penalty shootout following a 1-1 in the regulation time. Francis Mendy scored for Access Bank in the 55th minutes, while Kawsu Sanneh leveled for Trust Bank in the 60th minutes.

Gambia

Man Arrested for Attempting to Assassinate GDC Candidate

One Saikou Camara, a 29-year-old man and a resident of Latrikunda Sabiji, is currently detained at the Bundung Police… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.