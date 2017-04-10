Gambia: Colley Triumphs Over Sawaneh in Gambian Derby

Scorpions Captain Omar Colley, secured the bragging rights over compatriot Ibou Sawaneh, as KRC Genk secured a 1-0 win at KSV Roeselare, in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs in Belgium.

Defender Colley played the entire match while Sawaneh was introduced in the 79th minute as José Naranjo's goal six minutes from time separated the two sides in front of 1347 supporters.

Genk, who won their opening fixture against Lokeren, lead the six-team standings with six points after two outings, while Roeselare are fourth with just a point.

Roeselare finished 4th on the Belgian Second Division table with 20 points, while Genk finished 8th in the Jupiler Pro League with 48 points.

Sawaneh's Roeselare will hope to overturn the result or at least the Gambian securing the bragging rights over his compatriot when they travel to the Luminus Arena to face Genk in the return leg on May 17.