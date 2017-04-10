South Africa: Nkandla - DA Request Tax Ombud Investigation Into SARS Foot Dragging On Tax Payable By President Zuma

press release

Reports this weekend revealed that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) began an investigation into whether President Zuma owed fringe benefits tax on improvements to his Nkandla homestead as far back as 2014.

While President Zuma was forced to pay a measly R7,8 million towards the full cost of turning his Nkandla home into the palace that it is, the Income Tax Act defined fringe benefit tax plus penalties and interest that President Zuma is liable to pay is estimated at R63.9 million.

The DA will therefore write to the Tax Ombud, Judge Bernard Ngoepe, to request that he investigate whether SARS have dragged their feet with regards to raising the tax, penalties and interest that are payable by President Zuma on Nkandla.

In response to my written question, President Zuma evaded a direct response on whether he had declared fringe benefits tax on Nkandla by hiding behind the confidentiality of taxpayer tax matters.

Whilst the DA fully supports the principle of the confidentiality of tax matters, this confidentiality must not be abused by Tom Moyane to hide SARS failure to apply the Income Tax Act in relation to his long-standing and close friend, President Zuma.

By doing so, Tom Moyane could be complicit in tax evasion which is a criminal offence.

We believe that the 2014 SARS investigation into fringe benefits on Nkandla accrued to President Zuma has not been professionally dealt with and after three years has made no progress. The DA will continue to ensure that the President is held to account for unduly benefitting from the exorbitant upgrades to his private residence in Nkandla.

Alf Lees MP

DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance