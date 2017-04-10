Nigeria: Reps Member Empowers 1000 Physically Challenged, Others

Sokoto — Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday called on state and federal lawmakers to learn to give back to their people.

Tambuwal spoke as member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency Abdussamad Dasuki empowered 1000 physically challenged and indigent people in his constituency.

Tambuwal was represented by the state chairman of APC, Alhaji Usman Danmadamin Isa at the distribution of sewing and grinding machines to the beneficiaries in Kebbe Local Government Area of the state, said Abdussamad Dasuki's gesture, which included a N3 million take-off grant, would provide succour to the beneficiaries.

Commenting, Dasuki said what he had given amounted to a fulfillment of a promise.

"It is payback time because I remember the time we were going round, campaigning and promising you change,' he said.