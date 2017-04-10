Gambia Scientist Association Presents Certificates to Two Youths

The president of the Gambia Scientist Association, Suwaibou Jammeh, recently presented certificates to Mr Tabally Bojang and Fatoumata Jallow of Darsilameh village, at a ceremony held in Brikama in the West Coast Region.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the secretary general of the association, Madam Yai Dibba, thanked Tabally Bojang and Fatoumata Jallow for their support to the association.

She said the association had been working with them for about a year, adding that over the year, they have also been supporting the association in meeting some of their needs.

Gambia Scientist Association is an association out to support the youth to contribute to the development of the country.

She said some of the association members would be travelling to Dakar with a view to building relationship with their Senegalese counterparts.

Madam Dibba revealed that the association is currently working on a project of manufacturing a car as well as establishing a radio station.

She thanked the president of the association, Suwaibou Jammeh, who has been working day and night to ensure the association moves on progressively.

Tabally Bojang, in receiving the certificate, thanked the association for the award, saying they have never received such an award from any youth association in The Gambia.

Gambia Scientist Association "is the first" to have given an award to the people of Darsilameh, he said.

Mr Bojang added that the association is ready to support the youth of The Gambia as well as the development of the nation.

He said the association was not new to him because he had been working with them for the past year and they the members of the association are talented and very creative because they come out with some ideas on manufacturing so many things which the country could benefit from.

He promised to continue to work and support the association.