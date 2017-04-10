Gambia: Vinasha Productions to Launch Training Programme

VINASHA Productions, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication and Information Infrastructure, will on April 18 launch a training programme called 'Leading for the Creative Economy'.

The training will be focused on training and building capacity of leaders within the creative sector.

The creative sector includes film, TV, music, art, theatre, graphic design, fashion design, architecture, sculpting, digital media and communications.

The programme will be suitable not just for leaders and entrepreneurs working in the creative sector but also for Government officials whose role might involve supporting the creative sector.

The programme will draw on the best in current leadership thinking and research, bringing together content specific to the creative sector with generic MBA level material.

The programme will be delivered through Surrey University Business School-UK, with additional faculty engaged from Ashridge Business School-UK where they would add value to the delivery.

Participants will receive a certificate of successful completion at the end of the programme; however, this would depend on the successful completion of assignments.

Surrey University was founded in 1966. Its main campus is in Guildford, Surrey is just 30 miles from Central London and London Heathrow Airport.

Surrey University was named the UK's University of the Year by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide, 2016. It was also named top university for Student Experience.

In the Guardian University Guide 2017, Surrey's Business and Management courses were ranked second in the country (behind Oxford University).

Within the Business School there are Research Centres dedicated to: Leadership and Decision Making; the Digital Economy; Sustainable Enterprise; and Management Learning.

A core aim for Surrey Business School is to turn Research into Action - applying excellent research base to real world problems and opportunities to enhance business learning and performance.

The training will be led by Jon Teckman, former Chief Executive Officer, of the British Film Institute and Ministerial advisor on film policy.

He was non-executive director of the British Board of Film Classification, Senior Teaching Fellow, Surrey Business School, Adjunct faculty, Ashridge Business School, Associate Director, and Executive MBA for the Creative Industries (Ashridge).

The programme has been created and organised by Nana Oguntola, MD of VINASHA Productions and Consultancy, The Gambia's premiere media production and consultancy agency.

Nana Oguntola, who has been living in the UK for the past 9 years, is featured by BBC 3 Counties as one of 50 individuals contributing to the development of Milton Keynes in the UK.

She runs Junior Filmmakers which has taught more than 500 young people to make films over the past 4 years.

She is a local ward Councillor for Campbell Park Parish Council in Milton Keynes, UK, and is in the process of producing a TV comedy series called 'Life According to Tina' in the UK.

In The Gambia, Nana is currently producing a 22-part TV Series called 'Jammeh' and Series 2 of the hit TV cop show 'Banjul Cops'.