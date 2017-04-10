10 April 2017

Sudan: GPA Leave for Sudan Today

By Lamin Darboe

The 2015-2016 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league champions Gambia Ports Authority are set to leave Banjul today 10 April 2017, for Sudan prior to their 2017 CAF Confederations Cup second leg clash with Al-Hilal this weekend.

The Gambian champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal in the first leg at the Independence Stadium yesterday.

Gambia Ports Authority will be fighting for a positive result against Al-Hilal in the second leg in Khartoum on Sunday to advance to the group stage of the continent's second tier football club competition after their 1-1 draw with the Sudanese side in Banjul on Sunday.

