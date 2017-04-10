Gambia: Mofadal Hassan Equalizer Salvages Point for Al-Hilal in CAF Cup

Midfielder Mofadal Hassan has salvaged point for Al-Hilal in the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup against Gambia Ports Authority.

The Sudanese side came from one nil down to draw 1-1 with The Gambian champions in the first-leg clash played at the Independence Stadium yesterday.

The Gambian champions made an astonishing start to the game and piled heavy pressure on Al-Hilal's defence line.

Striker Modou Njie Sarr could have opened scores for Gambia Ports Authority in the 21st minute of the game from Alagie Sarr's excellent cross but his shot was denied by the wood work.

Gambia Ports Authority opened the scores through striker Modou Njie Sarr in the 44th minute of the game from winger Alagie Sarr's stunning cross to fire home the opener for the ferry boys.

The Gambian champions went to the break with one nil advantage.

Upon resumption of the game, Al-Halil regrouped themselves and dominated the game and mounted pressure on Gambia Ports Authority defence line.

Midfielder Mofadal Hassan levelled the scores for Al-Hilal in the 62nd minute of the game to salvage point for the Sudanese side.