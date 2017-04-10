10 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Interior Ministry to Meet Foni Leaders Today

The Ministry of the Interior through the Office of the Minister wishes to inform the general public that there will be an emergency stakeholders' security summit today at Sibanor village in the West Coast Region.

This summit will take place at the Sibanor Police Station grounds starting at 1pm.

The Office of the Interior Minister, in consultation with the Ministry of Regional Administration and Lands, has invited all district chiefs, alkalolus, community leaders, women leaders and youth activists in the Fonis to this event.

It's imperative that traditional and community leaders attend and participate at this important event.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior encourages all Gambians to promote peace and stability, and those who wish to celebrate their electoral victory should do so within the spirit of tolerance, good neighbourliness, the rule of law and respect for democratic values.

Sourced: Ministry of Interior

Gambia

