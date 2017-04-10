10 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Bombada Clash With Brufut Utd in GFF FF Cup Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Bombada are set to battle with Brufut United in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation FF Cup second round tie today 10 April 2017, at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Bombada beat Brufut United on penalties after their 1-1 draw in the regulation time before losing to rivals Brikama United 1-0 in the final last year.

The Brikama-based outfit will strive to beat Brufut United to advance to the next round and improve their chances of reaching the final after losing to Brikama United 1-0 in the 2015-2016 FF Cup final played at the Independence Stadium.

The Brufut-based outfit will be eyeing revenge against Bombada to progress to the next round after losing to the Brikama-based outfit in the FF Cup last year.

Elsewhere, Steve Biko will meet Wallidan in the other FF Cup clash at the Independence Stadium on the same day.

Both sides will be contesting for a win against each other to sail to the next round.

Gambia

Al-Hilal Coach Criticises Independence Stadium Pitch

Ibrahim Husein, head coach of Al-Hilal, has expressed dissatisfaction with The Gambia's Independence Stadium pitch… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.