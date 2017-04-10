Gambia: Bombada Clash With Brufut Utd in GFF FF Cup Today

Bombada are set to battle with Brufut United in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation FF Cup second round tie today 10 April 2017, at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Bombada beat Brufut United on penalties after their 1-1 draw in the regulation time before losing to rivals Brikama United 1-0 in the final last year.

The Brikama-based outfit will strive to beat Brufut United to advance to the next round and improve their chances of reaching the final after losing to Brikama United 1-0 in the 2015-2016 FF Cup final played at the Independence Stadium.

The Brufut-based outfit will be eyeing revenge against Bombada to progress to the next round after losing to the Brikama-based outfit in the FF Cup last year.

Elsewhere, Steve Biko will meet Wallidan in the other FF Cup clash at the Independence Stadium on the same day.

Both sides will be contesting for a win against each other to sail to the next round.