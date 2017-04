Photo: The Nation

Jaguar has sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Nairobi — Popular musician Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar has been charged with careless driving leading to the deaths of two people on the Makutano-Sagana Road.

Jaguar was arraigned before a Magistrate's Court in Kirinyaga where he denied two counts of reckless driving and was released on a Sh50,000 bond.

The accident occurred two weeks ago involving Jaguar's Range Rover which hit a motor cyclist, killing him on the spot alongside his pillion passenger.