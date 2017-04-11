Uganda: Minister Clears Arua Hospital Administration

Arua — The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has exonerated Arua Regional Referral Hospital officials of mismanagement allegations and instead faulted the district officials on poor communication skills.

Dr Aceng and her junior colleague, Dr Joyce Moriku, together with Dr Anthony Mbonye, the Director General of Health Services, were in the district at the weekend to settle the standoff between district council, the hospital director, Dr Bernard Odu and the board chairman, Mr Gasper Ezati Ezaruku.

The council accuses Dr Bernard Odu of maladministration, corruption, theft of medical equipment and drugs from the hospital.

"...it is a policy of the Ministry of Health to rotate hospital directors and we had already scheduled to rotate this one at the end of the financial year. We shall allow him (hospital director) to complete the remaining four months," Dr Aceng said.

However, Dr Aceng said most of the allegations against Dr Odu and a section of administrators lacked evidence. She urged the board to conclude investigations before their term expires.

However, the decision to exonerate Dr Odu did not go well with some of the women councillors who said the hospital was in a mess.

Ms Stella Aletiru, one of the councillors, said the rot and mal-administration at the hospital have reached an unbearable level where proper decisions should be made to improve service delivery.

In February, the hospital board chairman, Mr Gasper Ezati Ezaruku and Ms Eunice Munduru, a board member, handed over a report to the IGG's regional officials in Arua over the alleged abuse of procurement processes, missing medical equipment and job cards, among others.

However, on March 30, the district council passed a resolution to withdraw Mr Ezati as the board chairman, accusing him of failing to report issues affecting the hospital and colluding with the hospital director to undermine service delivery.