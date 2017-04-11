11 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Former Cranes Player Mutyaba Starts Foundation to Help Game

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deus Bugembe

Kampala — As a player, Mike Suleiman Mutyaba was a creative gem who was often tasked to create opportunities by threading passes through defences.

Now he wants to create many more opportunities for all aspiring footballers in retirement.

The former Express, Vipers and Cranes midfielder, who hang up his boots at the beginning of the season, has now started a foundation that he believes will be the ideal way of giving back to the game that made him.

"I have heard this dream for a while and it is my conviction that I will succeed," Mutyaba explained on Sunday at the official launch of his foundation that was graced by Fufa president Moses Magogo.

"Retirement does not mean quitting the game; it means hanging up one's playing boots.

"But there are many ways of helping the game we love and impacting positively on society by giving opportunity to many talented kids in the country and that is what this Foundation will try to do," the widely travelled player remarked.

Mutyaba has involved former players including Hassan Mubiru, Sam Kawalya and Edward Ssali for his Foundation work that is well in its infancy but hopes to mushroom into a nationwide project.

So far Mutyaba is running his Foundation out of pocket and has coughed a few millions to purchase 30 balls, 16 pole stands, 16 hurdles, 300 cones and 100 bibs.

It is apparent he will need more support for his dream to pass the test of time.

But Mutyaba has started in earnest and Magogo committed to Fufa helping establishments of a similar nature from ex-players.

Uganda

How Power Outages Starve Small Businesses

Fred Ssalongo, a barber in Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre, Wakiso District, says he makes on average Shs50,000 a day from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.