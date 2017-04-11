Uganda: Former Cranes Player Mutyaba Starts Foundation to Help Game

Kampala — As a player, Mike Suleiman Mutyaba was a creative gem who was often tasked to create opportunities by threading passes through defences.

Now he wants to create many more opportunities for all aspiring footballers in retirement.

The former Express, Vipers and Cranes midfielder, who hang up his boots at the beginning of the season, has now started a foundation that he believes will be the ideal way of giving back to the game that made him.

"I have heard this dream for a while and it is my conviction that I will succeed," Mutyaba explained on Sunday at the official launch of his foundation that was graced by Fufa president Moses Magogo.

"Retirement does not mean quitting the game; it means hanging up one's playing boots.

"But there are many ways of helping the game we love and impacting positively on society by giving opportunity to many talented kids in the country and that is what this Foundation will try to do," the widely travelled player remarked.

Mutyaba has involved former players including Hassan Mubiru, Sam Kawalya and Edward Ssali for his Foundation work that is well in its infancy but hopes to mushroom into a nationwide project.

So far Mutyaba is running his Foundation out of pocket and has coughed a few millions to purchase 30 balls, 16 pole stands, 16 hurdles, 300 cones and 100 bibs.

It is apparent he will need more support for his dream to pass the test of time.

But Mutyaba has started in earnest and Magogo committed to Fufa helping establishments of a similar nature from ex-players.