Uganda: What Shall It Take for Ugandan Cities to Grow in an Orderly Manner?

It takes time, resources, commitment and strategy to create towns and cities that are liveable and productive.

A few urban theorists suggest that cities can grow spontaneously, that they are not necessarily guided by anybody, not even the authorities. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Cities that grow on their own without plans develop into a caricature akin to human body that is emaciated, lacking in energy, spirit, soul and muscle stoutness. Cities are living things. They can grow, get stunted and die if not nurtured.

The framework of a city is its infrastructure, which discerns it from a rural area. Cities, when well managed, can provide enormous potential and opportunities to people who live and work in them. On the other hand, poorly ran cities are stressful to live in, limit people's potential and curtail happiness of residents.

Cities provide immense benefits to people and are the engines of growth for every nation. They are innovation hubs, which when well set up harness human possibilities beyond imagination. When cities grow and flourish people become happier and are more productive. The cutting-edge Silicon Valley innovations are hinged on the limitless people power and capability in a progressive well planned urban setting. Such is the power of cities in providing conducive atmosphere for people to co-create. Cities allow people to access all basic services and the best life has to offer.

It takes more effort for a child growing up in Katanga slum to become a happy productive adult than one from an organised neighbourhood. Human happiness and individual productivity are intimate bedfellows. The happier the people, the more innovative and development oriented they become.

Happiness in cities is determined by the organisational set-up. Congested and poorly planned cities like Kampala are not only stressful to live in, they are dream killers because of the effort it takes for people afford basic necessities.

Ugandans are known to be a happy lot but they would be happier if cities were more conforming.

It pains to see our city and towns continue to deteriorate. The other day, I saw most low-lying parts of Kampala flooded after the rain. If we cannot tame a small matter such as storm water, how then shall we deal with the hard stuff of transformation?

Recently, KCCA evicted hundreds of traders from Park Yard market and immediately handed the ground to one Hamis Kiggundu, who started constructing a structure in an already overcrowded environment! In other words, KCCA solved a problem by creating another, possibly a bigger one.

As Kampala grapples with the challenges, other towns and municipalities such as Mbarara and Wakiso are not taking heed. I am singling out these two urban areas because their continued untraced spatial development is alarming. They are also among Uganda's fastest growing urban areas after Kampala. They are likely to get entangled in a worse dilemma sooner rather than later.

Kampala is paying a heavy price today because it failed to plan. Mbarara and Wakiso should learn from Kampala's experience and avoid the similar pitfalls!

Leaders need to take a stand, even at the expense of becoming unpopular. It will save many people the pain like it was during Park Yard evictions.

Apart from transportation systems and built environment, the most important aspect of a city are the open public spaces that can be freely accessed.

These spaces serve as "breathing areas" for the city. They are also important for recreation. Every town and city in Uganda should aspire to have them. Even if it means spending more resources because they mean much more to every urban area now and in future.

Open public spaces can pay off in ways we cannot understand today. They will be a testimony to our children that we thought about them many years before they were born. The enjoyable cities of today were built by planners yesterday. It only takes combined efforts of city authorities, politicians and the rest of us having one goal.

Mr Mutabazi is an urbanist currently based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.