11 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: Deal With Gunmen Intrusion Into West Nile

Tagged:

Related Topics

editorial

On Wednesday last week, five gunmen from South Sudan are said to have sneaked into Moyo District and abducted two South Sudanese.

Witnesses, who said they were living in fear of more abductions and killings, said the gunmen wearing raincoats found the two enjoying an evening in a bar in Afoji Market in Moyo Sub-county where they picked them.

The previous day, another group of gunmen from South Sudan sneaked into Belameling Refugee Settlement Camp and killed 79-year-old Chaplin Wani.

And on March 25, this newspaper reported that Capt Oliver Duku, the South Sudanese spy chief based in Kajo-Keji, survived an assassination after gunmen he believed were from his home country attacked him at a restaurant in Moyo Town.

The attacks come at a time when Uganda is hosting more than 700,000 refugees fleeing from the turmoil in Africa's youngest nation. Last week, another 4,000 entered Lamwo District following fresh fighting in Imatong Hills, between Sudan People's Liberation Army and militias.

Yesterday, journalists saw hundreds of South Sudan refugees crossing through Ngomoromo border.

Uganda's Refugee Desk, in conjunction with humanitarian agencies such as UNHCR, are already doing an incredible job in resettling refugees and providing them with basic needs.

However, because they are the first contact point in Uganda, they need to pay attention to the possessions of these refugees.

Mr Michael Nambafu, the regional police commander North West Nile region, recently said police are combing refugee camps because some could have entered with guns. This is a good move and we think that these efforts must be stepped up.

Deployment of security personnel at borders and increased crime intelligence gathering network in the border districts, for example, will check such elements.

We also need to find out what happened to a pact signed between Uganda and South Sudan security chiefs. In 2013, Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, and his former South Sudanese counterpart, Gen Pieng Kuol, signed a bilateral agreement in Arua on security and agreed to a joint patrols of border points. Because we find ourselves with the same problem that the pact strived to curb, it is crucial that such agreements are implemented to ensure security.

Otherwise, the last thing we would wish to see is a return of lawlessness to a region that is recovering from a 20-year insurgency occasioned by Lord's Resistance Army rebels.

East Africa

Finance System Failure Delays County Staff Salaries

County government workers who have not received their March salaries will have to wait longer following the breakdown of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.