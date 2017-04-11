East Africa: Deal With Gunmen Intrusion Into West Nile

editorial

On Wednesday last week, five gunmen from South Sudan are said to have sneaked into Moyo District and abducted two South Sudanese.

Witnesses, who said they were living in fear of more abductions and killings, said the gunmen wearing raincoats found the two enjoying an evening in a bar in Afoji Market in Moyo Sub-county where they picked them.

The previous day, another group of gunmen from South Sudan sneaked into Belameling Refugee Settlement Camp and killed 79-year-old Chaplin Wani.

And on March 25, this newspaper reported that Capt Oliver Duku, the South Sudanese spy chief based in Kajo-Keji, survived an assassination after gunmen he believed were from his home country attacked him at a restaurant in Moyo Town.

The attacks come at a time when Uganda is hosting more than 700,000 refugees fleeing from the turmoil in Africa's youngest nation. Last week, another 4,000 entered Lamwo District following fresh fighting in Imatong Hills, between Sudan People's Liberation Army and militias.

Yesterday, journalists saw hundreds of South Sudan refugees crossing through Ngomoromo border.

Uganda's Refugee Desk, in conjunction with humanitarian agencies such as UNHCR, are already doing an incredible job in resettling refugees and providing them with basic needs.

However, because they are the first contact point in Uganda, they need to pay attention to the possessions of these refugees.

Mr Michael Nambafu, the regional police commander North West Nile region, recently said police are combing refugee camps because some could have entered with guns. This is a good move and we think that these efforts must be stepped up.

Deployment of security personnel at borders and increased crime intelligence gathering network in the border districts, for example, will check such elements.

We also need to find out what happened to a pact signed between Uganda and South Sudan security chiefs. In 2013, Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, and his former South Sudanese counterpart, Gen Pieng Kuol, signed a bilateral agreement in Arua on security and agreed to a joint patrols of border points. Because we find ourselves with the same problem that the pact strived to curb, it is crucial that such agreements are implemented to ensure security.

Otherwise, the last thing we would wish to see is a return of lawlessness to a region that is recovering from a 20-year insurgency occasioned by Lord's Resistance Army rebels.