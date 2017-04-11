10 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Refutes Claims of Monitoring Nigerians' Calls

By Latifat Opoola

Federal Government has denied the report circulating social media outlets claiming it will as from Monday the tenth of April, monitoring received or sent out by citizens, including their social media posts.

The message which was attributed to Ministry of Interior Regulation warned Nigerians to be careful of contents and information they send through phone calls and social media posts because it will be monitored and recorded.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, by his special assistant, Segun Adeyemi, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described the development as another example of disinformation that has permeated the media space, especially the Social Media.

The Minister who assured that FG has no intention to stifle freedom of speech said the intention of those behind the false news is to create the impression, which is not the case.

"There is no regulation, old or new, from the Ministry of Interior or any federal government agency requiring the recording of all calls or the monitoring of Social Media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook. We are therefore using this medium to inform all Nigerians that what is being circulated in this regard is totally false and should be disregarded.

"We thank all Nigerians who have reached out to us in an effort to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of this information, which is now being widely circulated on the Social Media. This is the best way to ensure that the purveyors of false news do not dominate our media space," he said.

