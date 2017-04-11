10 April 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: EFCC Blocks Patience Jonathan At Skye Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Patience Jonathan.

Former Nigerian First Lady, Patience Jonathan, on Monday visited the Maitama branch of the Skyebank in Abuja to withdraw part of her $5.9million recently unfrozen by a Lagos High Court. But she met a brickwall.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had procured a stay-of-execution of the judgement and also simultaneously filed an appeal against the judgment given last week on 6 April by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun,

News spread quickly that she visited the bank on Monday, following another visit on Friday 7 April. Unconfirmed reports said that she wanted to withdraw as much as $1million, but was given $100,000 by the bank.

She returned at 10:00 a.m. and had a closed-door meeting with an Executive Director of the bank.

She finally left the bank at 4:05 p.m. but declined to speak to newsmen who sought to know why she was there. One of her aides, who declined to disclose his name, told newsmen that "everything was okay".

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday vacated its order which in 2016 froze the Skye Bank account of the ex-first lady. The account had a balance of $5.9 million dollars at the period.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, set aside the 'No-Debit Order' which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission earlier placed on the account on allegations that the money found in it was a proceed of crime.

Patience Jonathan's lawyer, Mr Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), had urged the court to unfreeze Jonathan's account on the grounds that she was not a party in the suit leading to the freezing order.

Citing judicial authorities, Adedipe contended that the suit was an abuse of court process as the court had no Jurisdiction to make an order against one who is not a party in a suit filed before the court. The EFCC did not file a response against Adedipe's suit.

Nigeria

Drake's 'One Dance' Featuring Wizkid Nominated for Billboard Music Awards

Drake's "One Dance" featuring Wizkid has been nominated as one of the Top hot 100 songs for the 2017 Billboard awards… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.