Uganda: Wakiso Authorities Stuck With Shs1 Billion Schools Funds

Wakiso — Wakiso District officials are making a haste move to utilise nearly Shs1b of School Facilitation Grants before the end of this financial year.

According to Wakiso District education officer Ssempijja Lwanga, the district received more than Shs800 million to facilitate the construction of staff quarters, classroom blocks and pit-latrines, but most of these projects are still underway while others are yet to kick-off .

During inspection of some of the projects last week, Makindye Ssabagabo mayor Gerald Lumbuye, urged contractors to expedite the construction works so as to beat the June 31 deadline. "We cannot afford to return the funds to the Consolidated Fund because we are badly off. We ask you the contractors to speed up the construction works," Mr Lumbuye said while inspecting Kigo Prisons Primary School last week where government is constructing a classroom block at Shs76.2m .

Among the schools that received the SFG funds are St Theresa Gayaza P/S, Kikandwa Baptist P/S, St. Jude Nakasozi P/S and Nakakonge P/S, which received Shs21.2m each for the construction of pit-latrines in the respective schools. Lunya P/S and Gimbo P/S each got Shs76.2m to construct a classroom block with four classes each.

Government policy dictates that any money disbursed and not utilised by the end of a financial year is automatically sent back to the Consolidated Fund.

Naggulu UMEA and Ssentema C/U P/S each received a grant of Shs78.1m to construct classroom blocks. Four other schools including Kyampisi P/S , Bugujju P/S each got Shs86.2m while Bulwanyi P/S and St Kizito P/S - Katwe got Shs84.9m each for the construction of teachers' houses.

Mr Lwanga lauded government for releasing the funds but noted that the journey to improve infrastructure in schools under the UPE programme has just started. "The need is still enormous. We have schools with inadequate classrooms and no staff quarters. To provide quality education, the learning environment must be at the acceptable standards. So, we shall continue to lobby government to facilitate us," Mr Lwanga said.

Statistics

Wakiso has a total number of 1,973 education facilities covering the entire infant section of kindergarten up to Primary Seven.

There are 256 government-aided/Universal Primary Education schools, 25 community schools and 1,436 privately owned schools

Enrolment in government schools is more than 100,000 pupils who occupy 1,933 classrooms and use 36,665 desks.