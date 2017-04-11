10 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 13-Year-Old Boy Killed By Lightning

By Sadat Mbogo

Mpigi — A 13-year-old boy has been struck by lightning at Namasawo village in Buwama Subcounty, Mpigi District.

Mr. Ashiraf Bukenya, a relative, identified the deceased as Titus Lubega who was living with his grandfather Mr. Benaado Yiga.

"He was moving out of the house and on reaching the door, he was struck by lightning. Amusingly, there was no rain at that time. It was just threatening to start raining," Mr. Bukenya told this reporter in an interview.

He added: "This is the first time to experience this in our village."

By press time, police officers from Buwama Police Station had picked the body and taken it to Gombe Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

