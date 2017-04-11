Uganda: Midwife Delivers More Than 7,000 Babies in 24 Years

Dokolo — In more than two decades she has served as a midwife, Filda Aceng Obote ,73, has delivered more than 7,600 babies.

President Museveni believes Ms Aceng has assisted more mothers to bring new lives into the world than any other Ugandan midwife.

Because of that, he awarded her a medal during the Women's Day celebrations at Dokolo Technical School, Dokolo District on March 8.

After the death of her father, Daniel Okello, Aceng dropped out of school in Senior Two at St Katherine Secondary School in Lira.

"After dropping out of school, I went to Mulago Hospital and studied a Midwifery course for four years. After finishing the course, I worked at Mulago National Referral Hospital for four years," she told Daily Monitor last week.

"I was then transferred to Gulu hospital, where I worked for nine years. I then went to Lira Hospital and worked for five years before I got married to my husband who was later killed by Amin's soldiers," she said.

Following her husband's death, Ms Aceng resigned her job and constructed five grass-thatched huts that she then called a private maternity home.

Deliveries

Because of her vast experience and hard work, government then constructed for her a facility now named Agwata Maternity Home in 2003.

"Since 1993, I have delivered more than 7,600 babies. I delivered 648 babies in 2016 alone. Bringing a new life into the world is the most beautiful thing," she said.

Although Uganda has made significant progress in reducing maternal and child mortality in the last decades, childbirth assisted by skilled attendants has not increased as much as expected.

According to 2011 Uganda Demographic Health Survey, Uganda's maternal mortality rate was found to be 438 per 100,000 live births.