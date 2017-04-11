Kenya: Singer Jaguar Charged Over Deaths of Two in Road Crash

Renowned Kenyan musician Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, has been charged in a Baricho court, Kirinyaga County, over the deaths of two people in a road crash.

He was brought to court under tight security and taken straight to the dock to answer two charges of causing death by careless driving.

Scores of residents thronged the courtroom to have a glimpse of the popular musician and orderlies had a rough time trying to control them.

At one point Mr Kanyi covered his face to prevent journalists from taking photographs of him.

The court heard that on March 21, 2017, on the Makutano-Sagana road in Kirinyaga County, he caused the deaths of a boda boda cyclist, Peter Mugo and his passenger, Sinfolian Maingi.

Mr Kanyi denied the charges and asked the court to release him on bond.

The singer, who was unrepresented, argued that the charges he is facing are bailable.

BAIL

Senior Principal Magistrate Evans Kiago released him on Sh50,000 cash bail until June 26, when his case will be heard.

The court heard that Mr Kanyi was heading towards Nairobi from Nyeri when he lost control of his sport utility vehicle and knocked down the cyclist and his passenger, killing them on the spot.

Following the fatal crash traffic police rushed to the scene and started investigations.

The singer's Range Rover was then towed to the Sagana Police Station and detained there for inspection.

Later, Mr Kanyi was picked up for questioning and charged with a traffic offence.