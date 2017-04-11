10 April 2017

Nigeria: Bauchi Governor Offers #BBNaija Winner, Efe, Holiday Treat At Yankari

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State on Monday offered Efe (Ejeba Michael Efe), winner of Big Brother Naija 2017 (#BBnaija), some relaxation time at the famous Yankari Game Reserve.

Efe who had been tipped as the show's favourite, raked in about 57.61 per cent of the over 26 million votes that the show recorded in the last week.

He carted home the cash prize of N25 million and a KIA Sorrento SUV.

The 24-year-old Delta State indigene won the competition out of the top five housemates including Bisola, Tboss, Debie-Rise and Marvis.

The information was shared via the governor's official twitter handle @GovMAA read, "Congratulations @EfeMoney!"We welcome you to visit Yankari and our beautiful Bauchi State FREE! Come, rest and #ExploreBauchi #BBNaija."

Yankari National Park is a large wildlife park located in the south-central part of Bauchi State, in northeastern Nigeria and is home to several natural warm water springs.

Yankari was originally created as a game reserve in 1956, but later designated Nigeria's biggest national park in 1991 and is described as the most popular destination for tourists in Nigeria.

The reserve plays a crucial role in the development and promotion of tourism and ecotourism in Nigeria.

It is also one of the most popular eco-destinations in West Africa.

(NAN)

