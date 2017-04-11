Photo: Daily News

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

To reinforce his order to investigate mineral sands saga in Tanzania, President John Pombe Magufuli has formed another committee with the same aim, now comprising renowned Economists and Lawyers identified as Prof.Nehemia Eliachim Osoro, Prof. Longinus Kyaruzi Rutasitara, Dr Oswald Joseph Mashindano, Gabriel Pascal Malata.

Others are Casmir Sumba Kyuki, Ms Butamo Kasuka Philip, Usaje Bernard Usubisye and Andrew Wilson Massawe.

A statement issued by Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi said that the appointees will be sworn-in tomorrow in State House.