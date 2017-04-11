Tanzania: Mwanza Set to Become Lake Zone Tourism Hub

Photo: Daily News

Saanane Island National Park.

Mwanza — Mwanza region will soon become the North-Western tourism hub if the Mwanza City Master Plan 2035 is fully implemented by regional authorities.

According to the region's Urban Planning Officer, Mr Misana Bihemo, with the ongoing improvement and expansion of the Mwanza airport, it will now be easier for tourists from outside the country to visit various tourist attraction areas of the city popularly known as the 'Rock City.'

The ambitious master plan looks at transforming the city to give it a new picture that will among other things attract business and investment opportunities into the region.

With the famous Lake Victoria, the largest lake in the continent and the beautiful rocks lying on the shores of the lake where residents enjoy the over view of the city, the region has a number of potential tourism assets available to position it as a hub of such north-western tourism circuit.

"With the construction of the airport's control tower, and expansion of the runway, the region will tap into that potential ... tourists can now use a single hour to visit the Serengeti National Park instead of commuting from Arusha," he said.

Mr Bihemo was speaking during an interview with the 'Daily News' on the preparations of the eagerly awaited Mwanza Business Forum organized by Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) in collaboration with other business stakeholders scheduled for April 11, 2017.

TSN, the publisher of the 'Daily News,' 'Habari- Leo', 'Sunday News,' 'HabariLeo Jumapili' and 'SpotiLeo' - has teamed up with other partners to organise the forum, with over 300 participants expected to participate.

The partners include the National Microfinance Bank (NMB), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), TIB Development Bank, TIB Corporate Bank, Tanzania Postal Bank (TPB), Vodacom, PPF Pension Fund, Tanzania Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL), Victoria Palace Hotel, The Rock City Shopping and More and Local Authorities Pension Fund (LAPF).

Others are Medical Stores Department (MSD), Watumishi Housing Company (WHC), National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Ariel Glaser Paediatric Aids Health Care Initiative and the National Economic Empowerment Council, among others.

Participants will have an ample time to explore various trade and investment opportunities available in the region. Tourism is among the major sources of income in the region. Mwanza region is endowed with a land of rich unique terrain with rocks, islands, beaches and tourist hotels.

Lake Victoria offers excellent tourism development potentials. According to the regional statistics, it is estimated that the region receives over 20,000 tourists per annum. Apart from the beautiful rocks, other famous attractions include the Bujora Museum.

There are tourism facilities and services including reliable accommodation, local transport facilities, and standard of service supply of manpower, skills and knowledge, telecommunication as well as good infrastructure, among others.