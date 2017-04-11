Uganda: Queen of Katwe, Offals, the Visitor Who Would Not Go

I sat there massaging the lines of my intestines with my mind's palm. You see, I hadn't eaten for hours (two hours to be precise).

Not by choice but because I had lied to someone that I was fasting just so I could excuse myself from being forced to share their dish of grilled byenda (offals).

I don't eat that delicacy but sometimes saying so to someone who enjoys them (makes sure to eat them at least thrice a week) seems wrong.

So I make up excuses like; I just ate, or I just had a tooth extracted or (as was in this case) I'm fasting.

Problem is I did not expect the person to stay for long. But here we were, two hours on, her byenda long gone and she still had not moved an inch.

So I could not eat because remember I had said I was fasting.

With my hungry eyes, I looked straight ahead and thought of all the food I was going to eat the moment she left.

I thought about the food I'd kept in the fridge for later and the exact number of steps I'd take to get to the fridge, then to the microwave then back to the couch.

I thought about how many spoonfuls there would be before I emptied the dish. I thought about the ridiculous rule that food should be chewed at least 32 times. Who even does that!

I envisioned that all too famous bulge at the bottom of my belly and the belch that would escape my lips and the 'excuse me' that I would utter when it happened. I thought about it all. Silently, I whispered to my intestines saying 'hold on my friend, the winds of change are coming, help is on the way'.

All this hunger and thoughts about food and what I was going to do to it made my eyes teary. While I was still riding on my hunger cloud, so high I could feel my teeth flap their wings, I felt a warm embrace. It was the byenda person whispering with her byenda breathe: "There there, don't cry. This movie made me cry too the first time I watched it."

Queen of Katwe was showing on the telly at which my hungry teary eyes were staring. Apparently, the visitor had stayed to watch. I cried my heart out and even got a hiccup when she said she wanted to watch one more movie.