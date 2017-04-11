Nigeria: NNPC Calls for Calm As Fuel Queues Resurface in Abuja

Long queues of anxious motorists outside filling stations resurfaced in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Monday.

The queues were noticed outside the NNPC mega station, Forte Oil and Oando filling stations in the Central Business District as well as the Conoil and Total filling stations opposite the NNPC Towers.

The two Total filling stations and Oando outlets along Berger roundabout also witnessed long queues of motorists in search of petrol.

In most of the filling stations, except the NNPC mega station and the outlets opposite the NNPC headquarters, customers were not being served.

No explanation was forthcoming as to the reason for the latest scarcity.

But, NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, said consumers have nothing to be afraid of, as the corporation has sufficient stock of petrol in depots across the country.

"There is no reason to worry", Mr. Ughamadu said in telephone interview. "We have at least 30 days sufficiency. What that means, the corporation has a volume of products that can last for a minimum of 30 days. So, there is cause to worry."

Last week, petrol tanker drivers called off an indefinite strike after just a day of strike.

The oil workers, who were demanding government redress of some of the lingering issues affecting the effective distribution of petroleum products in the country, had to call off the action after the NNPC management intervened in the problem.

The NNPC increased the transport cost allowance payable to marketers in the petroleum products pricing template.

The review by N1 per litre from N6.20k to N7.20 per litre was approved by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.