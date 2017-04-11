Uganda: Nyanzi Charged With Calling Museveni 'A Pair of Buttocks'

Makerere University researcher, Dr Stella Nyanzi has today been charged with cyber harassment in Buganda Road court in breach of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

According to the charge sheet dated March 23, 2017, Nyanzi is particularly charged with referring to President Museveni, among other things a "pair of buttocks" in a Facebook post on January 28.

Nyanzi was arrested on Friday evening moments after addressing a symposium on Menstruation, Girl Education, and Development, organized by Kampala Metropolitan Rotary Club held at MacKinnon Suites hotel. She has since been in detention at Kira division police station.

Resident state attorney Jonathan Muwaganya told court presided over by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Eremye Mawanda that Nyanzi was arrested because she refused to respond to police summons.

The state applied to court to have Nyanzi's state of mind checked, arguing that she has a history eruptive psychiatric disorder and that she has been in Butabika hospital before.