10 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Nyanzi Charged With Calling Museveni 'A Pair of Buttocks'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Makerere University researcher, Dr Stella Nyanzi has today been charged with cyber harassment in Buganda Road court in breach of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

According to the charge sheet dated March 23, 2017, Nyanzi is particularly charged with referring to President Museveni, among other things a "pair of buttocks" in a Facebook post on January 28.

Nyanzi was arrested on Friday evening moments after addressing a symposium on Menstruation, Girl Education, and Development, organized by Kampala Metropolitan Rotary Club held at MacKinnon Suites hotel. She has since been in detention at Kira division police station.

Resident state attorney Jonathan Muwaganya told court presided over by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Eremye Mawanda that Nyanzi was arrested because she refused to respond to police summons.

The state applied to court to have Nyanzi's state of mind checked, arguing that she has a history eruptive psychiatric disorder and that she has been in Butabika hospital before.

Uganda

How Power Outages Starve Small Businesses

Fred Ssalongo, a barber in Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre, Wakiso District, says he makes on average Shs50,000 a day from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.