Uganda: Rwenzururu Royal Guard Delivers From Prison

A female royal guard from the Rwenzururu kingdom, also an inmate at Kirinya prison has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

Jovia Musoki, 21 is among several people arrested and remanded alongside Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere on November 27 last year.

The king, and more than 180 of his royal guards were arrested and are charged with terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

Musoki delivered normally from Kirinya health center in Kirinya prison. She is a resident of Kasenyi village, Buhohera sub-county in Busongora north constituency.

The father of the child, Maghetse Kule also a royal guard, was reportedly shot dead during an army-led operation in Rwenzori region that culminated into the attack on the palace of Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu.

The army was reported to be searching for persons suspected to be involved in attacks in Rwenzori region.

While appearing before court for mention of her case today, Musoki presented the baby to Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere and asked him to name the new-born.

The king thus named the boy Isaya Mutabali Mumbere. The name Isaya was lifted from the first king of Rwenzururu Isaya Mukirane, the father to the reigning king Charles Wesley Mumbere while Mutabali means warrior in Lukonzo language.

Because the king could not perform the cultural rituals of naming the baby, he instead signed on the baby's immunization card, telling the mother that rituals that include feasting by the family members would be done when "all this is over."

Musoki told URN that this baby will grow up loving his kingdom because he will remember the circumstances under which it was born.

"The journey has not been smooth but I thank God I delivered safely. I want my son to love his king, serve his kingdom and protect It." she said.

Meanwhile three more suspects were paraded before Grade One magistrate Peter Mutala and charged with 41 counts of treason, murder, attempted murder, robbery and aggravated robbery. They include Jeremiah Bwambale, Edson Thembo and Milton Masereka.

Caleb Alaka, one of the lawyers representing the accused persons says they have been undergoing medical treatment after sustaining gunshot injuries. Last week, four more other suspects were also produced in court after undergoing treatment.

State prosecutor James Muliro alleges that the accused persons, between March and November 2016, at diverse place within Kabarole and Kasese districts, contrived a plot to overthrow the government of Uganda by use of arms.

The charge-sheet indicates that the accused persons expressed the plot through attacks on various police establishments, killing of police officers, robbing arms and ammunition and recruitment of individuals to join in an armed insurrection against government.

URN