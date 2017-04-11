Tanzania: They Are After Me, Claims CCM MP Bashe

Dodoma — Nzega MP Hussein Bashe claimed Monday that he had been warned that he was among 11 MPs being hunted down by a mysterious group.

The CCM lawmaker made the remark when seeking the deputy speaker's guidance on the recent spate of abductions and disappearances of prominent people. He claimed that a group of intelligence officers was behind the disappearances.

Mr Bashe asked that Parliament suspend normal business and debate the issue as a matter of urgency.

However, Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson said the matter was being handled by the relevant agencies and could thus not be discussed in Parliament.

Mr Joseph Mbilinyi (Mbeya-Chadema) said Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba should resign.