10 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 3000m Record Holder Daniel Komen Charged With Forgery

Photo: Paul Waweru/The Nation
Daniel Kipng'etich Komen in a Nairobi court on April 10, 2017.
By Maureen Kakah

The 3000m world record holder Daniel Kipng'etich Komen was on Monday charged with obtaining goods by false pretence and forgery.

He allegedly intended to defraud a Suzuki escudo valued at Sh 1,750,000 two years ago at Junction along Ngong road in Nairobi.

The Milmani law Court was told Komen is aspiring to be an MCA and that he has merely been framed by his political enemies.

He denied the two charges and another one of uttering a false document.

He allegedly intended to defraud Mr Thomas Kamotho Getanguta while he pretended that he could pay him the said amount on November 30, 2015.

Prosecution was opposed to him being freed on bond arguing that he might leave the country anytime to represent the country in athletics competitions.

He was charged before senior resident magistrate Christine Njagi who agreed to have him released on a bond of Sh500,000.

