Kenya: Brave Boy Petitions Matiang'i to Allow Him Holiday Tuition

School's out and for many school-going children, the holiday is something to look forward to. Especially since holiday tuition was outlawed, they are assured they get this time to themselves.

For most students, it is time to idle, while away the time and let loose, not so for Emmanuel Kipkemoi. The 14 year old class eight pupil at Sachangwan Primary, wishes he could have some holiday tuition.

From the class records, Emmanuel is a bright pupil with a promising future as he has been topping the class performance list oscillating between position 1 and 3. But Emmanuel is a special pupil as he was diagnosed with blood cancer (Leukaemia) in 2008.

Meeting him for the first time, there is nothing unusual about him that sets him apart from his classmates. They playfully tease and trade banter at break times in this public school that is some two kilometers away from the bustling Sachang'wan trading centre off the busy Nakuru - Eldoret highway.

As you enter the dusty school that is shedding away its mud walled classes thanks to the Molo Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the first permanent classroom of stone on your right is class 8.

It is here, amongst 30 candidates in the classroom studying hard ahead of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE) set for November that nation.co.ke meets Emmanuel who has been battling life-threatening conditions associated with Leukaemia for the past three years.

PETITION TO MATIANG'I

"This is my school", he says with a smile that belies his worry. A furrowed brow betrays the inner tumult in the brave boy who has had to endure more pain than many will ever know in their lifetime.

"I was forced to transfer from a private boarding school to come here so as to be close to home so that I may receive the medical attention and the special food I require to manage my condition."

Leukaemia manifests itself in a number of ways but its most obvious symptoms are: rapid weight loss, pale and ashy appearance, loss of appetite and general body weakness.

His disease has seen him miss many school days as he travels to for medical check ups or when he is in pain or feeling unwell to attend school. This has not dampened his quest to excel in his studies. "My parents have taken me to several hospitals including Aga Khan, Gertrude Childrens Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), MP Shah and we've even gone to Madrid Hospital in Spain," he says.

Afraid that his absenteeism would cost him a good KCPE result, Emmanuel decided to appeal to the Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i asking him to make an exception in his case and allow him attend remedial classes.

"I'm kindly requesting Dr Matiang'i to allow me get extra classes to enable me catch up with the rest of my colleagues," Emmanuel wrote in a passionate plea made in a letter that he personally delivered to CS Matiang'i's office in Nairobi on March 21. In the letter, the astute student said that he wanted to recover the time he lost time while seeking medical care.

Emmanuel says he is a great fan of Dr Matiang'i whom he says is his hero for taking stern measures against cheating in national examinations.

"I cherish and laud your efforts in cleaning the mess in the examination process and I hope you will consider my humble request, " Emmanuel continues in the handwritten letter that has been signed by all his classmates.

Emmanuel who loves the world of business and wants to become an entrepreneur journalist says he want to pass the exams and join his dream school, Kapsabet Boys High School.

His father Mr Ken Kitur describes his first born son as an amazing boy.

"He is a hardworking boy and despite his ailment he has never abandoned books," said Mr Kitur who is a Police Officer.

The father of four says it has not been easy since his son was diagnosed with the disease nearly 10 years ago.

"Cancer management is very expensive and the journey has drained all my resources," said Mr Kitur.

He said Emmanuel goes for monthly check ups at Aga Khan hospital where he spends more than Sh10,000 for accommodation, consultation fees and drugs.

LIFELONG ILLNESS

Besides, drugs he requires a strict balance diet full of foods such as milk, spinach and beans which are rich in protein and vitamin A which are needed to boost his immune system.

However, despite the burden, his father finds solace in his son academic excellence.

"Every end term when I see his good results, I see it as a miracle from God and I thank the almighty for guiding him and I pray for his healthy life," said Mr Kitur.

Prof William Macharia who has been monitoring Emmanuel, said his patient has been through much pain as he has had to undergo a delicate bone marrow transplant whose success will be determined in about two years' time.

"The transplant is hectic and without complication treatment takes about two years. This is a chronic illness and so far has no cure but a patient can have a long life if the condition is properly managed." said Prof Macharia who is also the associate dean for research at the Faculty of Health Sciences at Aga Khan University.

Emmanuel's class teacher Mr Ibrahim Kipkurui says he is a brilliant pupil who is capable of attaining 400 marks that he needs to join a good national school if he is well guided.

"He needs to recover the lost time and that can only be done through extra classes and if the Ministry gives us a go ahead I'm ready to assist him realise his dream," said Mr Kipkurui.