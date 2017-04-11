Tanzania: New Permanent Secretary Takes Over Office, Promises Quality Education

Dodoma — Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Ministry's newly appointed Permanent Secretary Leonard Akwilapo is optimistic that the national target to improve literacy and numeracy skills at primary schools will be attained.

Dr Akwilapo said the overall pupils' performance has been steadily improving since the introduction of the special teaching curriculum for grade one and two in 2015.

"At least one out of four children completes primary school education without literacy and numeracy skills, with only 20 percent of pupils capable of taking basic mathematics and reading in their third year of primary education.

The problem is declining...we are committed and remain optimistic of addressing the challenge among our children in schools," the PS said here yesterday as he took over the office from his predecessor, Ms Maimuna Tarishi.

Ms Tarishi was appointed new PS in the Office of the Prime Minister charged with Parliament Affairs. Dr Akwilapo said the ministry has trained over 55,000 primary school teachers to take over the responsibility of improving pupils' literacy and numeracy skills.

"The Ministry will use the second year (grade II) literacy test to determine literacy rate across the country. We hope the test will serve as a benchmark to enable children who had not acquired the required literacy to re-sit their tests or take extra classes," he noted, adding that the ministry had started distributing the new required books for primary school pupils.

"More children are now in school, thanks to the government decision to waive school fees and other exasperating contributions. However, the quality of education remains a challenge due to among other things lower literacy and numeracy skills," he charged.

Dr Ave Maria Semakafu, the newly appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary and former MUHAS Lecturer maintained that she will uphold the best practices towards improving the quality of education in the country.

"I believe that we will be more accountable, however I am open for positive criticisms that aim at addressing the obstacles in the education sector," she noted.

Outgoing PS, Ms Tarishi lauded the new appointees, assuring them that the sector had recorded positive strides in recent years, thanks to good working team within the ministry.

Ms Tarishi emphasized "education is key to development," calling on officials in the ministry to support the new administration for better results.