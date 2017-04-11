Tanzania: Treasury Refutes Claims of Underfunded Parliament

Treasury yesterday refuted as baseless the widely circulated claims that the parliament was critically underfunded, giving details of the amount disbursed to the legislature.

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philipo Mpango told the National Assembly here that the government has already released 62.6bn/-, 68 per cent of the 99bn/- that had been budgeted for the Parliamentary Fund in the 2016/2017 fiscal year.

"The government promises to provide all the remaining amount in this budget session, 8.3bn/- for other charges and 6.7bn/- for development projects, before June 30, 2017," the minister assured.

He was responding to a question by Lucy Magereli (Special Seats-Chadema) who had charged that under the fifth phase government, there have been significant changes in the parliament operations, with notable reduction of time.

The lawmaker argued that the parliament now sits for 10 to 12 days only for other parliamentary sessions, with contribution time allocated to MPs and ministers' time to respond gradually declining to as low as five minutes.

She claimed that the limited time given to legislators was impeding the effectiveness of the legislative arm of the government, which has important obligations to the nation.

She demanded to know the government plan to adequately fund the parliament for effective functioning.

Dr Mpango pointed out that the government role in enabling the parliament to function effectively is to transfer money from the government's general fund to the Parliamentary Fund.

The disbursement of the money, said the minister, is based on the parliamentary approved budget, report on the implementation of Parliament Fund and resource availability.

He disclosed that in the forthcoming financial year, the government has increased the budget for the Parliament Fund to 121bn/- from 99bn/- in the current budget.