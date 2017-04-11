Tanzania: Assistant Director Suspended Over Inflating Farm Input Prices

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday suspended Assistant Director, Inputs, in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Shenal Nyoni over alleged inflation of farm input costs.

Nyoni, according to the statement issued in Dodoma, colluded with agents to inflate the costs of agricultural inputs for personal gains. The premier announced the suspension at his meeting with agricultural inputs agents and officials from the agriculture ministry.

He said all pending debts the state owes the agents will be cleared, subject to verification.

"The government owes agents a lot of money, however, the cost mismatches the distributed farm inputs. This is due to dishonesty, some government officials colluded with agents to inflate prices," the premier said.

He maintained that the government will never clear debts, which have been cooked up by some fraudulent officials, noting that the agents presented to the government debts amounting to 65bn/- for inputs distributed in 25 regions.

The state, according to Mr Majaliwa has already completed verification in 10 regions whose debts constitute 70 per cent of the total amount.

He said the government has detected massive inflation of debts in the regions and has already directed the Prevention of Corruption and Combating Bureau (PCCB) to launch investigations.

Mr Majaliwa urged the agents to remain calm as the government completes verification of debts of the remaining 15 regions.