Tanzania: Joint Survey Team Releases Soil Geochemical Atlas

Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) yesterday released the Soil Geochemical Atlas from a joint geochemical survey project with the Finish Geological Survey to ease mineral exploration in the country.

GST Director of Database and Information Services Yokbeth Myumbilwa said in Dar es Salaam that previously there was no nationwide geochemical map, describing the just released atlas as vital for planning and investment in the mining sector.

"The (survey) project focused on mineral potential map of the Nachingwea area and the nationwide general geochemical map of Tanzania," said Ms Myumbilwa, adding that the study was conducted between 2015 and 2017 through a Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs funded project.

The study based on soil samples was previously collected by the National Forestry Resources Monitoring and Assessment (NAFORMA) programme in between 2009 and 2014. Ms Myumbilwa said the soil geochemical atlas shows the countrywide distribution of 15 metallic elements, adding that the information was vital for future work in the mining sector.

Professor Ernest Marwa from the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) said the Soil Geochemical Atlas was also useful in tackling problems related to soil acidic in agricultural field that affects good yields and food security.

The Finish Ambassador, Mr Pekka Hukka, said that Finland and Tanzania have worked together in the mineral sector for over 30 years and that the first joint project between Finland and Tanzania was executed in the 1980s.

"We believe that with the help of this project, changes can be started.

This kind of cooperation has also strengthened institutional cooperation and capacity building through knowledge and skill exchanges as well as equipment support," said the envoy.