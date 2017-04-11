Tanzania: Tarime Signs Sugar Deal With Uganda Company

Musoma — The industrial sector yesterday witnessed a historic occasion here after Tarime District Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Ugandan firm with an interest to construct a sugar factory in the district.

Uganda's Nile Agro Industries Limited is the firm that signed MoU at a ceremony held at the Mara Regional Investors Hall in Musoma and witnessed by the Regional Commissioner (RC) Dr Charles Mlingwa, businesspeople, local contractors and community leaders from the villages set to benefit from the investment.

The Chairman of Nile Agro Industries, Mr Patel Mogan, and the firm's managing director, Mr Patel Gajendra, took part in signing of the MoU. Tarime District Council was represented by the Council Chairman Mr Moses Misiwa and the Council Director Mr Apoo Castro Tindwa.

Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Mr Glorious Luoga said the investment was expected to generate multiple benefits such as direct and indirect jobs, even as RC Mlingwa congratulated the Tarime DC for working "so hard to make sure the investment comes to the area."

"In a very special way, I congratulate you (DC Luoga) and your entire team for reaching this stage," the regional chief said.

The Mara RC assured the investor of full government cooperation and wanted the work "to kick off fast."