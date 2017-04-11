11 April 2017

South Africa: Alleged Axe-Killer Henri Van Breda in Court On Dagga Charges

Henri van Breda, accused of murdering his parents and brother with an axe in their Stellenbosch golf estate home in 2015, is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on dagga possession charges on Tuesday.

Table View police arrested Van Breda and his girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg in August last year. Van Breda was released on R1 000 bail and Janse van Rensburg on R200 bail. The 21-year-old is also out on bail of R100 000 for the triple murder of his relatives.

At his previous appearance in October the South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders were requested to assess Van Breda.

He had reportedly spent time in a rehabilitation facility.

