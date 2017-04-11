Tanzania: It's 'Gone With the Rains' As Tazara Halts Yombo-Kurasini Rail Trips

The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority yesterday temporarily stopped train operations between Yombo and Kurasini in Dar es Salaam.

The stoppage came following a wash-away that has occurred on the train's track as a result of persistent heavy rains in Dar es Salaam, authority's statement issued yesterday stated.

According to the press released signed by TAZARA's Head of Public Relations, Mr Conrad Simuchile, about 25 metres of the Yombo-Kurasini section has been washed away.

The incident has thus rendered the route to and from the Port of Dar es Salaam impassable making it difficult for train to either deliver or collect freight from the Port until the track is repaired. "Our civil team has already moved on site to repair the damage and we expect the line to re-open within five days" Mr Simuchile said in a statement.

About 35 wagons of boulders, five wagons of ballast and 300 gabions will be required to repair the damage at the site.

"The public may wish to know, however, that except for operations around the port area of Dar es Salaam, all other train operations, including passenger services, shall remain normal," reads part of the statement.