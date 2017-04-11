Tanzania: Simba Sparkle, Regain Pilot Seat

Simba came from two-goal down to post a hard-earned 3-2 victory over defiant Mbao FC in a tense Premier League match held at CCM Kirumba Stadium, Mwanza yesterday.

The victory has placed Simba back at the helm with 58 points, thus making the Premier League's title race go down to the wire. Hopes to win are now high for Msimbazi Street boys as the loss could further threaten their campaign to win this year's title.

Their traditional rivals and closest challengers, Young Africans have been pushed to the second place with 56 points with a game in hand. It looked Simba would lose again, hadn't been for Ivorian substitute Frederic Blagnon who used his height advantage to score a brace in the injury time.

Muzamil Yasin scored the winner seconds before the final whistle to give Simba the much need victory. The match officiated by Shomari Lawi from Kigoma and his assistants Joseph Bulali and Mohamed, both from Tanga saw the hosts Mbao scoring both goals in the first half.

George Sangija netted Mbao's opener in the 21st minute after beating Simba defenders inside the box before firing past Simba's goalie, Peter Manyika. The goal forced Simba's head coach, Joseph Omog to bench Pastory Athanas for Saidi Hamisi Ndemla.

Mbao FC continued to dominate the game with carefully planned raids and their efforts paid off in the 36th minute when Evarigestus Bernard added the second completing Sangija's efforts.

The second goal again forced Omog to make changes. This time the Burundian import, Laudit Mavigo was called to replace defender Hamadi Juma. Following the changes, Javier Bokungu had to play as full back right while Ghanaian James Kotei moved to the central defender position teaming with the Ugandan, Juuko Murshid.

But his most effective change came in the second half when he called in the Ivorian for the ineffective Juma Luzio upfront. It was Blagnon's first match of the second round and the coach plans worked well.

His towering figure changed the attacking formation and Simba began to relay on high ball, which seemed to suit Blagnon play, but, too difficult to deal with on Mbao side. Blagnon scored the opener for Simba in the 82nd minute; he headed home a long pass from Kotei.

The goal came after Mbao's key defender was injured and rushed to the hospital. Almost ten minutes late in the injury time Blagnon added the second after Mbao FC goalie failed to grab the long ball and Blagnon chipped the ball home in a goal melee.

Three minutes later Muzamil Yassin scored the winner after Mbao FC defenders failed to clear a rebound. The victory helped Simba to regain the driver's seat after notching 58 points from 26-match outing.