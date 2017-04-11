South Africa: Kings Unscathed After Force Clash

The Southern Kings did not sustain any major injuries in their 46-41 Super Rugby loss to the Western Force in Perth on Sunday.

Team doctor, Konrad von Hagen, confirmed on Monday that there were no new casualties in the team ahead of their second match on tour in Australia, against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday (07:05 SA time).

Tighthead prop Ross Geldenhuys was a late withdrawal from the team ahead of the match against the Force on Sunday following a neck spasm from a knock during training in the build-up to last weekend's match.

Von Hagen confirmed on Monday that the 33-year-old was making good progress, but will be closely monitored over the next few days.

"We are really pleased that we do not have any injuries to worry about from the match on Sunday," said the team doctor.

"Unfortunately we had to withdraw Ross Geldenhuys from our last game after he had a knock to the neck at training on Thursday which resulted in a stiff neck. He has been reacting well, but we will continue to monitor him and we will see how he goes over the next few days. We have no other injury concerns."

Centre Waylon Murray returned to Port Elizabeth late last week after sustaining a hamstring injury at training in Perth.

On the long-term injury list, prop Schalk Ferreira continues to make good progress after sustaining a biceps injury in the closely contested match against the Sharks last month.

Lock Cameron Lindsay (knee) and scrumhalf Rudi van Rooyen (ankle) have been responding well to their rehabilitation, while flank CJ Velleman (knee) is expected back in action later this month.

