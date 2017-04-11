Kenya: Athletics Kenya Goes to Poll On May 13

Athletics Kenya (AK) will hold its national elections on May 13 in Nairobi.

However, the AK senior vice president Paul Mutwii disclosed on Monday after a Special General Meeting at Riadha House that the electoral process will start on April 27 at the ward level.

The AK sub-county and county level elections will be held on May 2 and May 6 respectively with Regionals going to the polls on May 9.

AK has 16 regions that include four institutions; Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and Universities.

The process at the national level will see delegates electing a secretary general and the deputy, posts that were scrapped during the previous 2013 elections.

The non-elective post of the chief executive officer will cease in the new dispensation and instead the position of administrative secretary will been created.

Susan Kamau is the current acting chief executive officer after the previous holder Isaac Mwangi was suspended by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) over corruption.

The rest of the positions will remain at the national elections, where the elected president will have four deputies that must include one woman.

Jackson Tuwei will be seeking to retain his position as president.

Tuwei, who was then one of the four vice presidents, was appointed by the executive in December 2015 to replace the late Isaiah Kiplagat, who had been suspended by the IAAF alongside two other officials over doping cover up and corruption.

The other officials were vice-president David Okeyo and former AK treasurer Joseph Kinyua whose cases are still with the IAAF.

Paul Mutwii, Jinaro Kibet and Fatma Awale are the current vice presidents. Others are David Miano (Treasurer), Dimmy Kisalu (Assistant treasurer) and Evans Bosire (Public Relations Officer).

Members are Barnaba Korir, Benjamin Njoga and Elizabeth Keitany.

Co-opted members are Ibrahim Hussein, Johnson Ikiugu, Jacinter Wesonga, Robert Kutu and John Kimetto.